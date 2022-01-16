‘Needs to start more’ – These Liverpool fans can’t get enough of 20-year-old star who shone against Brentford

In what was a comprehensively better performance against Brentford compared to the dour, goalless stalemate with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, there were plenty of positives for Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp to pick from post-match.

For many a supporter on Twitter, that one positive was Curtis Jones’ full 90 minutes against the Bees, with the midfielder enjoying a solid performance alongside Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson as the midfield dominated for much of the tie.

Having been cruelly robbed of minutes by an unfortunate eye injury for several weeks, it’s an ideal option to have back in the squad with a mixture of injuries and AFCON commitments (Naby Keita) leaving us somewhat depleted in the middle of the park.

At only 20 years of age, it can be easy for some to forget that the Academy graduate is miles from hitting the peak of his powers in the famous red shirt.

There are kinks, as one might expect, to his game that will undoubtedly be ironed out as he goes along but on the whole we have a very promising midfielder in the No.17 who could be part of the furniture at Anfield for at least a decade.

