Liverpool team news confirmed as Oxlade-Chamberlain & Jones start

With 14 points separating Liverpool and Manchester City (albeit with the former possessing two games in hand), the temptation to focus exclusively on cup competitions ahead of the English top-flight is understandable.

Two wins in a row, of course, would near halve the deficit to eight points between the two outfits, and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen to emphasise that anything can happen between now and the summer – a fact the Merseysiders will be more than aware of having failed to win the title after leading at Christmas.

Coming up against Thomas Frank’s plucky Brentford outfit, the club can’t afford anything other than its best (particularly given the AFCON-enforced absences of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane) judging by their prior 3-3 meeting at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Joel Matip in the back four.

Skipper Jordan Henderson finds himself joined by Fabinho and Curtis Jones in a midfield three.

Up top, Jurgen Klopp has handed starts to Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men drew 3-3 with the Bees at the Brentford Community stadium but will be hoping for more this time around.

