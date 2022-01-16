(Photo) ‘Mini Klopp’ – Lucas Leiva shares snap of Liverpool supporting son in full Reds gear

Lucas Leiva shared a picture of his Liverpool supporting son dressed from head to toe in the club’s training gear.

The now Lazio midfielder posted the snap on Twitter with the brilliant caption, “Mini Klopp is in the house”, much to the delight of fans online.

It’s brilliant to see such a well-loved former player continue to treasure his roots with the Anfield-based outfit – an appreciation that is evidently shared by his son.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Lucas Leiva’s official Twitter account:

Mini Klopp is in the house 🤣🤣🤣 @LFC pic.twitter.com/3cyWcpANVy — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) January 16, 2022