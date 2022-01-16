Salah’s agent sets Premier League marker for contract negotiations as Liverpool face major financial call – Mirror

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is using Kevin De Bruyne’s £400,000 per week contract as a marker to justify his client’s similar wage demands with Liverpool.

This comes from Simon Mullock at the Mirror, with the publication rightly noting that the Merseyside-based outfit’s wage structure would suffer should the Egyptian’s reported request be met.

As one of the leading talents in world football, let alone the English top-flight, there’s certainly an argument to be made in favour of supplying the 29-year-old with a serious contract boost.

Sustainability has been the name of the game for us since the arrival of FSG heralded the end of the misguided Hicks and Gillett era – in stark comparison to the models at play with Manchester City and Chelsea.

We’ve been far from unsuccessful under such constraints, though there are serious concerns about what the future of the club might look like without a once-in-a-generation manager in Jurgen Klopp to make the most of such self-imposed limitations.

Whilst the price of keeping Salah might represent a slight break from such an underlying principle, it seems a more than necessary one to allow us to keep pace with our big-spending rivals.

