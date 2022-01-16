(Video) Euphoric Jurgen Klopp brandishes fist pump celebration after Liverpool’s convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford

Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic following his Liverpool side’s 3-0 win at Anfield, sharing his classic fist pump celebration with the Kop to celebrate the victory.

It marked a much-changed result to the six-goal thriller the Reds enjoyed at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier in the season, with the Merseysiders cutting the deficit to Manchester City down to 11 points (with a game in hand).

Though the title remains very much in the Cityzens’ hands, the German will no doubt be keen to emphasise that we’ll remain in the race for as long as we’re willing to fight for the league crown.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12: