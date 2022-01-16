(Video) Fabinho nets late opener to ensure strong first-half finish for Liverpool

Fabinho was once again an unlikely scorer for Liverpool after securing the Reds’ opening effort in the first-half of action against Brentford.

The No.3 found the net after attacking the ball at the far post following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner delivery.

It’s the Brazilian’s third goal in as many games following his rare double for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their 4-1 FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Fabinho goal ⚽ The Brazilian defensive midfielder heads the reds into the lead from a corner 💪 Liverpool 1-0 Brentford #LIVBREpic.twitter.com/9PaRpOMdqe — AFCON 2021 🌍🏆 (@birdiefootball) January 16, 2022