(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mo Salah appreciation banner caught on camera during AFCON

Mo Salah’s performances this term have without question boosted his standings in world football for those beyond the borders of Merseyside who are more than familiar with his ability.

Responding to an ongoing sense of underappreciation for one of the African continent’s brightest talents in the Liverpool No.11, one fan at the AFCON shared a banner with the cameras showing support for the talismanic wide man.

Though snubbed at prior awards, we’d hope to see the 29-year-old handed the recognition he deserves for his performances this year at the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award and we wish him all the best of luck for the rest of the competition.

