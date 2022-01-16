(Video) Minamino caps off strong second-half with Liverpool’s third following crucial Firmino intervention

Taki Minamino joined Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the scoresheet against Brentford with Liverpool’s third effort of the afternoon.

Bobby Firmino demonstrated his superb work-rate to win the ball back in the 18-yard-box before exchanging some short passes with the Japanese international in the penalty area.

It’s the former RB Salzburg star’s second league goal this term and his sixth in 16 games this term across all competitions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: