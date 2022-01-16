(Video) Watch superb new angle of Klopp approaching the Kop for trademark celebration

Jurgen Klopp’s classic fist pump celebration has become something of a staple post-game after Liverpool secure an impressive victory.

One fan (@N44RKO) captured a direct angle of the German’s approach to the Kop end after the Reds defeated Thomas Frank’s Brentford outfit to the tune of three goals without reply.

With 11 points separating us from Manchester City in the title race, we’ll be hoping for many more such moments between now and the end of the campaign as we hope to capitalise on some slip-ups from the Cityzens.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @N44RKO:

Sloppy first half, lacked intensity and movement up front…2nd half though was much better, happy that Taki got a goal after that horrible miss earlier in the week, Curtis stepped it up a gear in last 30mins #LIVBRE 3-0 pic.twitter.com/scxzTDT0yb — Nadeem Hussain (@N44RKO) January 16, 2022