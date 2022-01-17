Caoimhin Kelleher lauds ‘class’ Liverpool appointment that has provided a ‘big boost’

Caoimhin Kelleher has hailed Liverpool’s appointment of legendary former Brazil shotstopper, Claudio Taffarel, to the club.

The 55-year-old joined the Anfield-based outfit with the goal of helping boost the quality and renown of the side’s goalkeeping department.

“I wasn’t born for that but still as a goalkeeper you would know the name,” the Irishman told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“When we knew he was coming in it was a big boost especially for a goalkeeper. There was a lot of excitement to work with him and he has been really good.

“He’s a goalkeeping legend so to be able to work with him is class.”

With the Reds No.2 part of an exciting batch of young ‘keepers at the club from Marcelo Pitaluga all the way through to first-choice starter, Alisson Becker, there’s genuine cause to be thrilled with the future of the No.1 spot.

READ MORE: Ex-Red shares dark post-Klopp era warning with FSG plea

At 23-years-old, there’s a possibility that the Cork-born man could be in line to fill the former Roma star’s gloves when the appropriate time comes for him to call it a day with us.

Of course, given that there are generally limited minutes available to Kelleher beyond those available in the cup competitions, one does have to wonder about the potential likelihood of him seeking pastures new in a similar fashion to Nathaniel Phillips.

Ideally, given his quality, we’d love to see the No.62 remain in Merseyside for the long-term.

Though, we could hardly blame him down the line if he seriously considered the possibility given the sheer quality at his disposal.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!