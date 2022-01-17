Danny Murphy names the one Liverpool star who should keep his place for Carabao Cup semi-final

Danny Murphy drew attention to the performance of Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford at the weekend.

The Academy graduate was an instrumental presence throughout, with the ex-Red suggesting that the Scouser was the one name Jurgen Klopp needed to keep in the side for the upcoming Carabao Cup visit to the Emirates Stadium.

“It was a very different game against the Gunners, who had 10 men and mostly stayed behind the ball, but there was a lot more penetration visible on Sunday. Liverpool just looked a lot more dangerous all-round,” the 44-year-old wrote for BBC Sport.

“For me, Jones played a big part in that. He should also keep his place because he brings more creativity from the midfield areas to go with the threat down the wings from Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

“Jones was always looking forward whenever he got the ball against Brentford, and when he ended up in a left-wing or inside-left position it allowed whoever was on that left side to free themselves and move more centrally to help Firmino.”

With Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott ongoing absentees due to injury, the Merseysiders have been massively lacking in creativity at times this term with the middle of the park often the source of fan critique.

Should a similar level of caution be adopted by Mikel Arteta’s men in the hopes of frustrating Liverpool in our midweek meet-up, the forward-thinking nature of our No.17 could prove to be vital.

Having endured some poor luck with injury of late, the absences of certain midfield options can present the perfect opportunity for the 20-year-old to make his mark on the side.

