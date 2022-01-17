Ex-Red shares dark post-Klopp era warning with FSG plea

John Aldridge has called for Liverpool’s owners to kickstart a phase of serious investment into the playing squad with concerns raised about the current age profile.

The record-breaking ex-striker noted that the Merseysiders may not have a similar level of fortune when it comes to finding an ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp as followed Brendan Rodgers’ exit from the club.

“Imagine a more than likely scenario that sees Liverpool’s owners continue along their path of keeping finances tight and not taking too many risks in the transfer market over the next couple of years,” the former Red wrote in his column for the Sunday World.

“If that were to happen, whoever takes over from Klopp would inherit a squad on its last legs and he would be faced with a massive rebuilding job.

“As was the case with Ferguson, the manager leading Liverpool has what it takes to produce miracles and cover up the lack of transfer spending from the club’s owners, but the next Liverpool boss might not have that magic touch.

“So this is why I’m sending out a message that things need to start evolving in the Liverpool dressing room and it needs to start happening right now.”

Assistant boss, Pep Lijnders, who currently enjoys a great deal of responsibility under the talismanic German has been tipped as a likely candidate for the role once it becomes vacant in the summer of 2024.

Ultimately, with fans keenly aware of how Manchester United fared after losing Alex Ferguson as head coach, there will be a great deal of pressure on the recruitment team to get this one absolutely spot on.

“The warning signs are flashing brightly for Liverpool right now and if they want to see what could happen two years down the road, look at how the Alex Ferguson era ended at Manchester United,” Aldridge added. “It was back in 2013 that Ferguson signed off at Old Trafford with a final Premier League title win, yet what followed was a decline that is still ongoing to this day.”

Given his reportedly superb relationships with FSG, staff and players – not to mention his tactical acumen – the Dutchman is certainly shaping up to be a potentially interesting replacement.

Of course, actually taking over the reins from the 54-year-old will be quite a different challenge entirely, particularly should we continue to operate under the mantra of sustainability.

It’s worth noting that the last thing the club needs is to abandon its financial policy at large (with Barcelona’s fall from grace standing as a prime example of the dangers of fiscal recklessness), though we hope that Klopp’s eventual replacement will be given all the tools possible to succeed (within reason).

