Garth Crooks makes ‘ordinary’ Liverpool claim as one Red makes team of the week

Garth Crooks has accused Liverpool of looking ‘very ordinary’ during their goalless stalemate with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup after including Virgil van Dijk in his team of the week column.

The Reds struggled to get shots off on goal after Granit Xhaka’s first-half sending off encouraged Mikel Arteta’s men to adopt a low block at Anfield.

“It was Van Dijk’s presence in Brentford’s box on another set-piece that created the opening for Fabinho to score,” the former Tottenham man wrote for BBC Sport. “It’s clear the Netherlands international is a problem for rival defenders, which is just as well because against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday – and missing their players on Africa Cup of Nations duty – they look very ordinary.”

Without the attacking talents and extra width on offer from wide men Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – not to mention the creativity of Thiago Alcantara – the Reds did indeed struggle to break down the Gunners’ well-drilled men.

In what would have otherwise been a very different game had the Swiss international not let fly with a reckless challenge on Diogo Jota, it would have no doubt been frustrating for Jurgen Klopp’s men to have to react to on the day.

Nonetheless, it’s a reality we should certainly be prepared for (as much as possible without certain options being available) given that coming up against low blocks are hardly anything new as far as we’re concerned.

Employing Curtis Jones in midfield and Oxlade-Chamberlain up top perhaps might be one of the more suitable combinations to opt for whilst we wait for key stars to return to the squad.

