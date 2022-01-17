James Pearce weighs in on Liverpool links to potential long-term Sadio Mane replacement

James Pearce has noted the positive relations between RB Leipzig and Liverpool, which could prove beneficial should the Reds be inclined to submit a bid for Christopher Nukunku.

The Frenchman has been tentatively linked to an Anfield switch, with one report suggesting that the attacker could be a suitable long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

“He ticks a lot of the boxes when you look at his profile,” the reliable reporter wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Relations between the clubs also good.

“Not aware of any serious interest at this stage.”

The former PSG star has enjoyed a prolific season with Domenico Tedesco’s men in the German top-flight and beyond, amassing a total of 29 goal contributions in 27 games (across all competitions).

In terms of the numbers the Bundesliga star is hitting at the moment, we’d have to imagine his name has at one point crossed Michael Edwards and Co.’s reports at some point or another if not being firmly on the shortlist itself.

At 24 years of age, the winger would represent a potentially solid piece of business as far as protecting the future of the forward line is concerned.

With two years remaining on his contract come the end of the campaign too, we’d suspect that a move for Nkunku wouldn’t completely drain our prospective transfer kitty either should our reported interest be genuine.

