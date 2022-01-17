Japan legend shares five-word tweet after Taki Minamino’s late goal against Brentford

Keisuke Honda jumped onto Twitter to congratulate Japan international Taki Minamino following his late contribution for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their 3-0 victory over Brentford.

The former RB Salzburg ace lashed an effort home from close range after Bobby Firmino won the ball back in the 18-yard-box.

The 27-year-old has quietly enjoyed a relatively impressive campaign from the bench and in the cup competitions, amassing seven goal contributions in 16 games across all competitions.

Whilst the attacker undoubtedly falls short in comparisons with our prestigious wide men in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, there can be no questioning his improvement this term.

That being said, we can’t afford to go another major window without strengthening the forward line – particularly should the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino not be handed extended terms.

Minamino has rightly drawn praise for his performances this season, though there would be serious doubts over his ability to produce on a weekly basis in place of our regular starters in the frontline.

