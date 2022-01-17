Liverpool scouting 17-goal Bundesliga winger who scored Man City hat-trick – report

Liverpool have reportedly registered interest in RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku.

This comes from Fichajes, with the publication claiming that the former PSG star, who scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the group stage of the Champions League, could be considered as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

The latter’s contract is set to expire in 2023, so there is an element of forward thinking around the future of the Merseysiders forward line, should the club not look to engage in talks with the Senegalese international over an updated contract.

READ MORE: Tottenham to hijack Liverpool’s reported interest in 25-year-old Spaniard as verbal agreement made – Ekrem Konur

With 11 goal contributions in 26 games this term (across all competitions), the former Southampton ace is far from having a poor season, though there have been concerns about the level of his offerings on the pitch.

Much of it, in Jurgen Klopp’s words, has boiled down to the 29-year-old not capitalising properly after getting into the right positions.

Ultimately, of course, as far as a potential replacement like Nkunku is concerned, the kind of transfer made in the summer will depend hugely on how the powers that be perceive the likelihood of Mane maintaining his best footballing years beyond the expiration date of his current contract.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!