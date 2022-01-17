Maddock spots brilliant moment from Firmino fans may not have appreciated at the time

David Maddock spotted a characteristically unselfish moment from Bobby Firmino during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield.

The journalist drew Twitter’s attention to the Brazilian’s decision to opt for a short lay-off for his teammate, Taki Minamino, to finish at close range instead of seizing a golden goal opportunity for himself.

Got a bit sidetracked with the whole Everton manager drama, but thought earlier that only Bobby Firmino would give up a tap-in to let Minamino have a birthday goal after a 'mare in midweek. That's why Klopp loves him so much…#LFC https://t.co/8zEQK6CjD4 — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 17, 2022

Given the Japanese international’s well-documented miss against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, it’s certainly clear that the former Hoffenheim man had restoring the 27-year-old’s confidence in mind.

Though not quite an out and out goalscorer of the likes of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, our No.9 has built a reputation on being a link-up man for Jurgen Klopp – and a rather good one at that.

At times we feel that perhaps the forward isn’t quite given the recognition he deserves following years of unselfish play to help our forward line tick.

We’re fortunate to have Firmino at the club and we’re glad to see what competition with Diogo Jota is bringing out in him.

