(Photo) Nike Liverpool 2022/23 home kit reportedly leaked online

Posted by
(Photo) Nike Liverpool 2022/23 home kit reportedly leaked online

Liverpool’s home jersey for the 2022/23 season has reportedly been revealed in a leak from @esvaphane on Twitter.

The shirt in question features a plainer design than fans have been used to of late, with the logos and club badge visible in white.

With Nike having struggled to deliver home versions of the shirt that are as popular with the fanbase as the alternative kits, it will be highly interesting to see whether their latest alleged design hits the mark better.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @esvaphane:

One response to “(Photo) Nike Liverpool 2022/23 home kit reportedly leaked online”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top