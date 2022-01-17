Pundit fires Salah warning Liverpool can’t afford to ignore after cup concerns raised

Paddy Kenny has urged Liverpool to not dally in extending the terms of star man, Mo Salah.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s claim that negotiations appear to be positive between player and club, there are ongoing concerns held by fans and pundits alike over the lack of an extension announcement.

“For me, just give him what he wants. Liverpool should never be in the position where he could leave,” the former shotstopper told Football Insider.

“They don’t look the same without him either, they really struggled against Arsenal the other night.

“Keeping Salah and replacing him will cost money but obviously it’s a lot easier to just keep him.”

For his part, the Egyptian King is very much justifying his case to receive a pay bump with some magnificent performances for the Reds, with the attacker finding the net 23 times in 26 games this term (across all competitions).

Though a tweak in options in the final XI selected by Klopp for the 3-0 victory over Brentford certainly proved that it is possible for us to navigate the January period without our starting wingers, the reality of the situation is we are a weaker side without them.

The idea of allowing either Salah to depart in the summer or on a free in 2023, in light of the fact that he could extend his career well into his 30s, is a frightening prospect.

Replacing the No.11 will be a far from cheap exercise, not to mention next to impossible with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland tipped to opt for moves to other European heavyweights.

Whilst there are drawbacks to consider, it seems there would be far more in the way of positives attached to holding on to one of our most prized assets for an extended period of time.

