Salah’s agent appears to issue contract talks hint in online interaction with Fabrizio Romano

Ramy Abbas Issa, broadly known as Mo Salah’s agent, attracted the wandering eyes of many a Liverpool fan online with his interaction with renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

The Colombian appeared to hint at the stagnant nature of contract talks between his client and the Reds with his tweet, ‘A little bored these days’.

The always busy @FabrizioRomano! Happy new year! How’s it going? — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 17, 2022

A little bored these days. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 17, 2022

The Merseysiders remain locked in discussions with the No.11, with his demands – a reported £400,000 a week if some allegations are to be believed – yet to be met.

It’s, of course, possible that the agent’s comments could be less suggestive that one might typically imagine, though his track record on social media would certainly imply otherwise.

Given how well perceived Salah is deemed to be in the football world, thanks in no small part to his current superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men, there will be no concerns over his future should we decide against opening the chequebook to extend his Anfield stay.

Such a move, however, would likely attract a furor from fans questioning the owners’ ambition – a question that supporters could hardly be blamed for asking if the club wasn’t prepared to hold onto a prize asset already in its possession, not to mention highly willing to remain as such.

