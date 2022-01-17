‘So elegant and delightful’ – BBC pundit compares exciting Liverpool-linked winger to Ronaldinho and Rivaldo

Garth Crooks has lavished Liverpool-linked Raphinha with praise following his involvement in Leeds United’s five-goal thriller with West Ham United in the English top-flight.

The West Yorkshire-based outfit was forced to restore its lead twice at the London Stadium, with Jack Harrison securing a hat-trick, though the Brazilian remained the centre of attention for pundits – evening earning comparisons to previous Selecao legends.

“There aren’t many footballers I enjoy watching as much as I do Raphinha,” the 63-year-old wrote in team of the week column for BBC Sport.

“He’s a throwback to the Rivaldos and Ronaldinhos of yesteryear. The Brazilian’s game is so elegant and delightful to watch.

“Like so many Brazilian players, he treats the ball with the utmost respect, almost as if it were a friend.

“Without Raphinha, Leeds would not have won at West Ham. Jack Harrison will get all the headlines but there is only one star in Leeds United’s show and it’s Raphinha.”

The BBC pundit was not alone in acknowledging the 25-year-old’s importance to Marcelo Bielsa’s set-up at Elland Road, with both Graeme Souness and Robbie Keane compelled to share praise for the forward.

READ MORE: Japan legend shares five-word tweet after Taki Minamino’s late goal against Brentford

A player that combines superb technical ability with a work rate to match is always likely to be an attractive option for a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

With comparisons to legends of the game in the former Barcelona pair, there would certainly be a great deal of fanfare surrounding a potential move for the No.10 – should Liverpool decide to engage in business with Leeds in the near future.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!