Tottenham to hijack Liverpool’s reported interest in 25-year-old Spaniard as verbal agreement made – Ekrem Konur

Liverpool could be set to lose out on one linked target after it was reported that Adama Traore has verbally agreed personal terms with Tottenham.

This comes from Fichajes reporter, Ekrem Konur, who shared the update on the 25-year-old on Twitter.

The La Masia graduate is said to be admired by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, though it is understood that the forward is not the club’s priority for a later window.

With only a single league goal in 22 appearances (across all competitions) this term, fans could hardly be blamed for having serious concerns about the Spaniard’s ability to be competent cover for the forward line, let alone challenge for a starting spot.

Traore would be close to the age range our recruitment team would consider for a new addition to the forward department and certainly possesses certain traits that have earned him the admiration of Jurgen Klopp.

If he were deemed a suitable enough option to warrant a move on our parts, we’d fully get behind the signing, though, as things stand, it seems a highly unlikely acquisition to be made by the club.

