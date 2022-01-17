Trent’s four-word tweet that will have Liverpool fans excited about teenage prodigy

Trent Alexander-Arnold shared a prediction for his young Liverpool teammate, Kaide Gordon, following the teenager’s Premier League debut against Brentford.

The fullback shared a snap of the pair on Twitter with the caption, ‘The future is bright’, after the Reds secured three points to the tune of three goals without reply.

The future is bright 💫 pic.twitter.com/hkJY3LloV7 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) January 16, 2022

The 17-year-old came close to a near-flawless cameo for Jurgen Klopp’s men after being let loose on goal toward the latter end of the second-half, only for his chance to be well-handled by Alvaro Fernandez.

Frustrating as such a moment will have been, we’ve no doubt it will have already been long forgotten in what was altogether a proud moment for the former Derby Academy graduate.

Having previously shown an eye for goal to kickstart our comeback in the FA Cup after going a goal down to Shrewsbury Town, we know it’s merely a matter of time before Gordon builds up the required composure to regularly deliver in front of goal.

At his current age, there’s certainly nothing to fear and we look forward to seeing where the forward’s potential can take him.

