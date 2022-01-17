(Video) Adorable moment Klopp wishes Taki a happy birthday after scoring in Brentford win

Jurgen Klopp was captured wishing Liverpool forward Taki Minamino a ‘Happy Birthday’ after the full-time whistle had blown.

The German would certainly have had reason to be pleased with the former RB Salzburg star’s cameo after coming on to net the Reds’ third goal against Brentford.

It’s nice to see the Japan international get back on the scoresheet quickly following his error in the first leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final and we hope it will fire him up for the upcoming return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

