(Video) Watch multiple angles of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s diving header after superb Robertson cross

Liverpool Football Club has released a set of highlights covering various angles of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s diving header against Brentford to initially double the lead.

The midfielder’s positive contribution to the 3-0 win over Thomas Frank’s men was marred somewhat by his injury-enforced departure, however, with Jurgen Klopp unsure on the severity of the incident in question.

Following such a performance, we can only hope that it’s just a rolled ankle the former Gunners ace has to contend with and he can be back involved in the action for our pivotal upcoming trip to the Emirates Stadium.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: