‘What do you expect from the Everton fans’ – Dacourt explains where Benitez went wrong after Toffees sacking

Olivier Dacourt has suggested that legendary Liverpool boss, Rafa Benitez, made his first mistake with the ill-advised decision to cross the border separating the red half of Merseyside from the blue.

The former Valencia head coach’s appointment to the Goodison Park helm surprised many, not least of all the Premier League outfit’s fanbase, who couldn’t fathom the idea of a former Red leading them on.

“What do you expect from the Everton fans?” the former Toffee told 101 Great Goals.

“Even though he came here years after being at Liverpool, it’s still Liverpool and the success that he brought them that he’s known for.

“It reminds me of the situation I had at Everton.

“Gerard Houllier asked me: ‘Would I sign for Liverpool? I said, ‘No way!! It’s not possible, I cannot’, because even though it’s a job, you cannot cross that boundary – it’s not right.”

Ultimately, it’s a relationship that was destined to be tumultuous and short-lived, with the Spaniard sacked following a disappointing defeat to relegation battlers Norwich City.

We’ve seen accusations of Benitez being past his best being thrown around as an explanation for his enforced departure.

Whilst it’s certainly possible that the Champions League-winning coach’s powers have waned, such an explanation overlooks the struggles behind the scenes (not to mention his difficult relationship with the fans) that influenced our city rivals’ on-the-pitch difficulties.

It’s not a role the manager will want to reminisce about much, however, with him having enjoyed far happier days at Anfield.

