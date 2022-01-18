Arsenal ‘confident’ that Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final tie against Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are increasingly confident that Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead.

The Gunners did have their fixture against North London rivals Tottenham postponed on Sunday after a number of positive COVID tests combined with injuries and players representing their respective nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Mikel Arteta’s side may request for the meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side to be postponed but with no more positive cases amongst the Arsenal squad and a number of players returning from injury, the game is expected to go ahead according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds were meant to be travel to the Emirates for the first-leg of the semi-final on Thursday January 6 but the game was postponed after a number of false-positive results were recorded amongst the Liverpool squad earlier that week and their AXA Training Centre was forced to close.

We will of course still be without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita whilst they continue to represent their national sides in Cameroon whilst Martin Odegaard may return for Arteta’s side after missing the first leg due to returning a positive result.

Granit Xhaka is still suspended after being sent off in the game at Anfield for a last-man foul on Diogo Jota as the Portugal international looked to run towards goal.

After his goal against Brentford on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ankle knock isn’t too serious and he’ll be available to face his former side.