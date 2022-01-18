Crooks suggests ‘struggling’ Liverpool should revisit Southampton for next transfer target

Garth Crooks has suggested that a move for James Ward-Prowse would represent good business for Liverpool in light of their ongoing struggles in the middle of the park.

The Reds’ midfield has been hit hard by a mixture of injuries, COVID-19 cases and an AFCON absentee in Naby Keita, though has shown signs of recovering of late with Curtis Jones back in the squad and Harvey Elliott close to a full return to team training.

“How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse?” the BBC pundit told the broadcaster (as quoted by the Daily Echo). “They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.”

As Southampton’s captain – not to forget either the obstacle provided by his long-term contract (expiring in 2026) – one might reasonably expect the Saints to put up heavy resistance were Jurgen Klopp’s men to express an interest in the 27-year-old.

READ MORE: Shrewsbury Town hand two fans eight-year bans after shameful Hillsborough victims chant in Liverpool city centre

The Englishman’s age is certainly another concern to take into account given our tendency to not veer too far from the ideal age range of 20-24 in our recruitment.

Described as a tactically and technically gifted player with defensive intelligence to boot, we can certainly appreciate why Ward-Prowse stands out as an option for Crooks.

Nonetheless, we just can’t look past the No.8’s age, particularly not unless Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are prepared to accept a cut-price bid for their skipper’s services.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!