Dejan Lovren shares outraged tweet in response to Mo Salah FIFPRO snub

Dejan Lovren has expressed his surprise at Mo Salah’s absence from the Men’s FIFA FIFPRO World XI in a tweet.

The Egyptian international finished third in the Best FIFA Men’s Player award but was snubbed for the four-player forward line, which comprised of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

No place for @MoSalah to be placed in the Fifapro world11?? Again!! People with knowledge about football they know that he deserves to be in there. What needs to be done to be there? Maybe a European passport. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 18, 2022

The lack of recognition for the Egyptian international once more has surprised fans online in light of the No.11’s superb performances this term.

READ MORE: Crooks suggests ‘struggling’ Liverpool should revisit Southampton for next transfer target

One must wonder what exactly Salah must do to earn the kind of appreciation his European peers enjoy.

Short of winning silverware, it seems being a regular contributor of goals and assists and producing stellar performances on a weekly basis will do little on their own to convince voters of his status in world football.

With Liverpool remaining very much in the mix for the Champions League and domestic cups (and potentially the Premier League dependent on how well Manchester City can keep up their current form), there’s certainly a real chance of the 29-year-old adding another trophy to his haul.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!