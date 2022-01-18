‘I would not write the Reds off yet’ – Ex-Red backs Liverpool to be more involved in the title race than many pundits have predicted

Danny Murphy has been discussing Liverpool’s title hopes as Jurgen Klopp’s side cut a small dent in Manchester City’s Premier League lead.

Writing for BBC Sport, our former midfielder compared the task at hand to climbing Everest but still believes we have a chance of catching Pep Guardiola’s team.

The man who supported the Reds as a child and went on to make 249 appearances for his boyhood club, has confidence in his former team.

The 44-year-old said: ‘With Manchester City’s brilliance and the way they are so relentless and clinical when it comes to winning games, it looks like Liverpool are climbing Everest with their title bid this season, it’s worth remembering they have done it before, though.

‘Right now, catching City looks extremely unlikely, but then Jurgen Klopp’s side have already beaten the odds to triumph a few times in recent years.

‘So, although it is going to take an absolutely unbelievable effort for them to stop City retaining their Premier League crown from here, there are a few reasons I would not write the Reds off yet.’

It’s going to be an uphill task but there’s certainly a chance for us to end the season in glory, it’s something we’ve done before and so why not do it again?

We’ll certainly have to defy the odds but if you take the word of this ex-player, it might be worth putting some money on it.

