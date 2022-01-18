Liverpool are reportedly ‘interested’ in a Barcelona star who is ‘stalling’ on a new contract deal

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a centre-back who is stalling on a contract deal that ends in the summer of 2023.

As reported by Marca (via BBC Sport), ‘Liverpool are interested in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who is stalling on a new deal with the La Liga side.

‘The 22-year-old is also attracting attention from Manchester United and Chelsea’.

The Uruguayan defender would join Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates as the third player from his nation to represent the Reds, if he was to sign.

Given our strong number of resources in that area of the pitch, it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want a move for a central defender but a cheap deal for a Nat Phillips replacement could be a possibility.

It feels like a new name is thrown up every day and this is one of the latest rumours but it may not be one that comes to fruition, in what looks to be another quiet transfer window at Anfield.

