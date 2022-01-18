Liverpool-based sprint coach shares hopes of making Reds trio quicker after Phil Foden success story

Tony Clarke has shared his hopes of working with Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Rhys Williams to improve their running technique.

He shared his story working with Manchester City’s Phil Foden, whose stride he helped transform, amongst other footballers and athletes.

“It’s changed the way I watch games,” the sprinting coach told Neil Jones at Goal.

“I’m a Liverpool fan, and I look at someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold and think he can be quicker. He’s another over-strider.

“I’m a bit worried about [Ibrahima] Konate too. If a forward gets close to him and takes off, he’s done for.

“People think if you’re tall, you naturally don’t have acceleration. But who’s the fastest person ever? Usain Bolt. How tall is he? 6ft 5in!

“I’d love to work with Trent on shortening his stride. I’d have him running up little steep hills, 10-15 yards. The same with Konate, same with the young lad, Rhys Williams. They’re unbelievable athletes, but they can be quicker.”

Any adjustments that would significantly improve their performances on the pitch is more than likely to be welcomed by the players in question – not to mention the club’s coaching staff.

READ MORE: Liverpool could pursue ‘really exciting attacking talent’ in summer window with 19 goal contributions this term – The Athletic

Given how quick our French centre-half is deemed to be, the idea of boosting his acceleration and sprint speed is a frightening prospect to consider – not least of all for the former RB Leipzig star’s potential opponents.

Not forgetting either the demands placed on the fullback role, with rapid transitions part and parcel of our No.66’s job on the pitch, there’s no telling the impact such coaching could have in enabling to Alexander-Arnold to better carry out his duties.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!