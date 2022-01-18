Liverpool could be forced to move early for Bellingham as Man Utd eye summer swoop – report

Liverpool may be forced to step up their transfer plans in the summer in order to avoid losing out on a reported long-term target in Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund gem is said to have joined Premier League star Declan Rice on Manchester United’s shortlist, as claimed by the Mirror.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, however, BVB more than have the upper hand when it comes to deciding the future of one of their prize assets.

Unless interest is set to be accompanied by a transfer fee of frankly ginormous proportions, it seems highly unlikely that the teenager will make a grand return to English football in the summer.

The fact that Erling Haaland is available for a reportedly attainable release clause won’t help any interested suitor’s chances of acquiring the Englishman, with the Bundesliga outfit sure to resist parting ways with their two top talents in one window.

Considering our midfield deficiencies this term, a move for Bellingham would make more than enough sense on paper, though it’s difficult to see us having the finances capable of securing both the 18-year-old and a new forward as many expect us to.

