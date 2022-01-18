Liverpool could pursue ‘really exciting attacking talent’ in summer window with 19 goal contributions this term – The Athletic

James Pearce has suggested, with the help of Smarterscout data, that Club Brugge’s Noa Lang could be an ideal fit for Liverpool.

Playing primarily on the left wing, the forward can and has featured across the forward line – a trait that is likely to appeal to Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team.

“Lang is a really exciting attacking talent,” the journalist wrote in a joint piece for The Athletic alongside John Muller.

“His main skill is dribbling around the edges of a defensive block and then finding the unexpected ball into, over or through the defence to create a chance out of nothing.

“He’s very good at beating defenders one-v-one and provides vision and creativity in abundance.

“He doesn’t finish a lot of moves himself as he is more likely to set up team-mates by dribbling from left to right.”

With 19 goal contributions too in 30 games (across all competitions) this term, it’s not out of the question to imagine the recruitment team being excited about the potential on offer from the 22-year-old, should they be given the all-clear when it comes to his behavioral concerns.

Data shared on the Dutchman would certainly suggest that there is significant room for improvement, particularly as far as his defensive contributions are concerned.

At 22 years of age, however, Lang would represent an ideal addition to the forward line in terms of not expecting regular minutes right up front, without being so young as to be unable to genuinely challenge for a starting spot.

With Sadio Mane’s performances having at times invited critique over the course of the last two seasons, it could likewise have a beneficial impact on the Senegalese international.

