Liverpool predicted XI v Arsenal: Klopp to rely on impressive Brentford duo in Carabao Cup semi-final

Following a highly disappointing outing at Anfield in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to see more of the kind of performance issued against Brentford at the weekend.

Liverpool failed to make any kind of dent in the scoreline at the first go, leaving it all to play for in the English capital for a ticket to the final and Thomas Tuchel’s waiting Chelsea outfit.

Following their clear impact on proceedings on Sunday, it seems more than probable that the Merseysiders will hold on to Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the visit to the Emirates Stadium – provided the latter is fit.

We’re expecting Alisson Becker to retain his place in the first-XI (despite it being Caoimhin Kelleher’s competition, as Klopp previously admitted) given the importance of the occasion, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate directly ahead.

In the middle of the park, Jones could be joined by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Up top, should the ex-Gunners star’s injury concern prove to not be as serious as some fear, we could foresee our No.15 starting in a front-three also comprised of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

