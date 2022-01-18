Liverpool fans won’t believe who Everton are ‘expected’ to approach to replace Rafa Benitez

Everton’s search for a replacement for former boss Rafa Benitez is ‘expected’ to see them inquire about Wayne Rooney’s availability for the role in question.

According to Sky Sports (via Football Daily), the ex-Blues striker would ‘find it difficult to say no’ if an offer was made.

The Englishman currently leads Derby County in the Championship who, after a 21 points deduction, find themselves in the relegation zone and eight points off of safety.

It is worth noting that the Rams would be comfortably out of the danger in 11th-place in the English second division without the points docking.

Regardless, however, having only been in management for less than two years, it’s quite a drop-off from the Champions League-winning heights of ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez.

In Rooney, the Toffees may be getting a potential long-term, loyal manager but they’ll need more than just a vision from the former England international given the rot festering behind the scenes.

