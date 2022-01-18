Liverpool’s transfer priority in the summer window suggested in Athletic report

James Pearce and John Muller have claimed that Liverpool will be looking to bolster their forward line come the summer window.

Serious concerns persist over the future of the front-three with the Reds’ traditional combination under Jurgen Klopp all possessing contracts set to expire in 2023.

“However, come the summer, Liverpool will be looking to enhance their attacking department,” the journalists wrote in a joint piece for The Athletic. “There is much to sort out. Not least the contract situations of Salah, Mane and Firmino, who could be entering their final year by then.”

There’s an element of expectation surrounding the future of Mo Salah, with there being confidence in the prospect of him extending his Anfield stay, though the same can’t necessarily be said for Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

“The front line needs to be gradually refreshed,” Pearce and Muller added. “They need a signing capable of making the same kind of impact as Jota following his £45 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.”

Regardless of how the club sees the futures of the latter pair, there will be a definitive need for us to acquire at least one new forward beyond the end of the campaign.

The likelihood of such a signing being one of Europe’s current superstars – of the likes of Erling Halaand and Kylian Mbappe – is slim, to say the least.

As such, we’d expect our soon-to-be sporting director, Julian Ward, and the recruitment team to have their sights set on more low-key options who could grow within the squad.

