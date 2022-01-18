Luis Suarez interested in joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa after turning down three clubs – Report

Luis Suarez is reportedly interested in joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and is believed to have turned down offers from three clubs in order to return to the Premier League.

The former Barcelona man played alongside the Villa boss during his time at Liverpool and is currently plying his trade in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

His contract with the Madrid outfit is believed to be expiring at the end of this season and Gerard Romero, via Twitch, has claimed the Uruguayan is waiting for our ex-No. 8 to make a move for him.

He was one of the best strikers in the world during his time at Anfield, especially during the 2013/14 season when we should’ve won the league under Brendan Rodgers.

Our former No. 7 scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club and due to his impressive performances, he later joined Barcelona in 2014 for £65m.

Philippe Coutinho has already joined Stevie at Villa Park and Suarez may now also be heading to the West Midlands for a mini Liverpool reunion.

Suarez, who is now 34-years-old, has scored nine goals in 27 appearances for Simeone’s side this term so he may be tempted for one more big move before he calls an end to his football career.

It’s rumoured that he’s rejected offers from Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro in order to return to the English top-flight.

It’s very much just reports at the moment but it would be interesting, to say the least, to see Gerrard, Coutinho and Suarez all at the same club once again.

You can catch a link to Romero’s Twitch account below via his Twitter page.

📺 Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia – para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #jijantesfc — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 18, 2022