‘Makes them look very easy’ – Caoimhin Kelleher praises Alisson Becker’s effortless style of goalkeeping

Caoimhin Kelleher is fully aware that his role in the squad is to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker but he remains a huge admirer of his work.

Speaking with BBC Sport’s 5 Live, it’s great to see the adoration of the Brazilian stopper from the 23-year-old and it’s clear that he relishes the opportunity to work with him on a daily basis.

It’s clear that our No.1 is very good at his job but for someone studying the game and watching him so close up, the little nuances of his game must be brilliant to watch first-hand.

The 23-year-old said: ‘It’s the best to train with him every day.

‘To bring your standards and levels up by just watching him, the techniques he uses and how calm he is in all situations, his positioning is very good.

‘He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult, but he makes them look very easy when it’s actually a great save.

‘His handling is very good, catching balls that other keepers would parry away.

‘If I ever do need to speak to him about anything he would always help me’.

It’s great to hear that the Irishman can ask the 29-year-old for help and advice at any time he needs it and that they have a strong relationship together.

We’re certainly in no rush to see the former Roma stopper leave but let’s hope he can train up his understudy to successfully take over whenever the day comes that he has to depart Anfield.

