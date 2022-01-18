McManaman shares Jarrod Bowen concern as Liverpool links continue

Steve McManaman has expressed his concern that Liverpool would be forced to fork out a considerable fee to convince West Ham to part with their star attacker, Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers hitman has been in scintillating form this term, registering 19 goal contributions in 31 games for David Moyes’ men (across all competitions) this term.

“West Ham would be mad to get rid of him because they’re starting to build something themselves and he’s probably now worth double or maybe triple what they paid for him,” the former Red was quoted as saying by Metro.

“Declan Rice may be considered the superstar at West Ham but I’d be very surprised if they let Jarrod Bowen go.

“They may let Declan Rice leave first considering everything he’s done for the club and he will probably go for £100 million.”

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2025, however, the East London-based outfit would be well within their rights to charge the Merseysiders a small fortune for the Englishman.

At 25 years of age, Bowen would represent an ideal transfer opportunity, bearing in mind both the need to guarantee the future of the frontline whilst also adhering to the recruitment team’s preference to aim for transfers around the 20-24 age profile.

With his value going up week by week, as one can only imagine with the calibre of performances being delivered, it does force us to question the likelihood of Liverpool moving for the wide man come the end of the campaign.

The player’s definitely one to keep an eye on (particularly given he featured on our shortlist for the prior summer window) but it remains to be seen whether we’ll have the financial capacity to support such a potential signing.

