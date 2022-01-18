Mo Salah receives double snub at the Best FIFA Football Awards as Ronaldo makes World XI over him

Mo Salah has once more been overlooked for individual recognition, with votes from his peers opting for Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Leo Messi and Erling Haaland in the front four.

The lineup was shared online by @FIFPRO, with the 29-year-old also missed out on the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, for which he was shortlisted alongside the Argentine and Bayern Munich frontman, with the latter scooping the prize.

The Egyptian is enjoying a stellar season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, having registered 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions) this term.

Whilst we can appreciate that the award celebrates performances and contributions over the course of 2021, it seems absolutely astonishing to us that the No.11’s efforts have been downplayed.

Though not registering as impressive a goal return as he’s currently experiencing, the right-winger was absolutely integral to the club’s hopes of attaining top four football after the squad was decimated by injuries.

At the very least, given how his current form has helped catapult him higher in world football to those outside of Merseyside, we would expect to see a very different result come the next batch of awards.

