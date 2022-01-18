Mo Salah’s ranking in The Best FIFA Men’s Player award revealed as Liverpool star misses out on crown

Mo Salah has finished third behind Leo Messi and winner Robert Lewandowski for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

The decision will have no doubt baffled fans after the Egyptian was snubbed by his peers for the best XI, and the Argentine, the Bayern Munich hitman, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland made the cut.

Mo finishes third in #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player award. A brilliant year, @mosalah 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2022

This follows despite the Egyptian’s stellar campaign this term, with the ex-Roma frontman having found the back of the net 23 times this term across 26 appearances (in all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool-based sprint coach shares hopes of making Reds trio quicker after Phil Foden success story

Though, of course, analysing performances and contributions over the course of 2021, we at the EOTK hardly feel that the No.11 let himself down the prior term.

A return of 31 goals in 51 games (across all competitions) might not be particularly impressive to some but the 29-year-old was arguably the difference between us finishing outside the top four places and reaching the heralded spots.

Ultimately, it seems a lack of silverware of some kind has harmed the player’s chances of individual recognition, though we should imagine it will be far harder to not acknowledge his contributions this year should he remain consistent int he quality of his performances this season.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!