On this day 1997: Jamie Carragher scores his first Liverpool goal, on his full debut in front of the Kop

Jamie Carragher recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his maiden Liverpool appearance and today marks the same number of years since his first ever goal.

Our former No.23 was handed his first start in a red shirt as Roy Evans’ side welcomed Aston Villa, he was supposed to start at centre-back with the assumption that new signing Bjorn Tore Kvarme’s registration wouldn’t be completed in time.

To the horror of the fellow Bootle-born manager, the registration came through but it was a stroke of luck for the academy graduate to find out that Patrick Berger was too ill to play and a position in centre-midfield was open.

It was just 20 seconds into the game before the exuberance of youth was greeted with a yellow card, as the youngster making his first appearance was handed a caution for a feisty challenge.

His moment of glory was to come just after the half-time whistle as a Stig Inge Bjørnebye corner was planted on the head of the teenager, at the Kop end, with a goal on his full debut.

Carra tricked a lot of supporters into thinking we’d unearthed a goal scoring midfielder, only four more goals were scored in his next 734 appearances for the Reds!

A day that none inside the stadium would ever forget.

You can watch Carragher’s debut goal via Liverpool FC on Facebook.

