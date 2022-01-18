On this day 2005: Djimi Traore scores one of the most comical own goals in Liverpool history, against Burnley

Djimi Traore will perhaps best be remembered for his role in helping Liverpool clinch their fifth European Cup but there’s always another moment that comes to mind too.

For two completely different reasons, the memories of Istanbul and Turf Moor will be etched into the mind of the Frenchman and all the supporters who were able to witness both.

During an FA Cup tie 17 years ago, Rafa Benitez’s side were drawn away to Burnley in the third round and made several changes to the starting 11.

Starting in an unorthodox centre-back spot for the day, our No.21 was running back to cover the back post after a cross was played by the home side.

Instead of kicking the ball clear, the former Portsmouth defender tried to turn in a style more accustomed to that of Diego Maradona but certainly not performed with the Argentine’s level of skill.

The ball found itself rebounding off the heel of the embarrassed defender and was probably a just reward for the inexplicable decision to attempt a turn in his own box.

It’s okay to look back and laugh now, four months later he had the Champions League trophy aloft in Istanbul and it all worked out happily ever after.

You can watch the Traore own goal (at 1:22) via The Emirates FA Cup on YouTube:

