Remarkable statistic that puts Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst Europe’s elite on assists in past four years

Liverpool supporters don’t need any help in realising how great Trent Alexander-Arnold is but this statistic may help a few of his critics see the truth.

As Tweeted by Opta, ‘Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Thomas Müller (64) and Lionel Messi (47) have provided more assists in Europe’s big-five leagues than Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (42)’.

When the number of games played and the age of the trio are also compared, it makes for more interesting reading: Muller 169 games (28yrs), Messi 157 (31) and Trent 157 (19).

There’s no denying the German’s numbers are superior and he is ahead of the others but given the age he was at when this period started, he should be considered as being in his prime.

For our No.66 to be up there with such big names, from the age of 19 and also the only one in the toughest league in the world – it further illustrates his mercurial talent.

We’re very lucky to have the Scouser in our team and there’s no reason he won’t be creating records when he reaches his prime.

42 – Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Thomas Müller (64) and Lionel Messi (47) have provided more assists in Europe's big-five leagues than Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (42). Platter. pic.twitter.com/ntDC6hI6YJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022

