Shrewsbury Town hand two fans eight-year bans after shameful Hillsborough victims chant in Liverpool city centre

Shrewsbury Town has announced that it has banned two members of its fanbase from future games for eight years in response to their involvement in vile chanting in Liverpool city centre.

This comes from the club’s official website, with the League One-based outfit having taken action following the Reds’ 4-1 victory in the FA Cup Third Round.

The supporters in question were captured on camera mocking the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster prior to the cup tie.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be forced to move early for Bellingham as Man Utd eye summer swoop – report

We’re glad to see justice done and we certainly hope that the other individuals involved receive similar punishments for their behaviour.

Whilst it’s a positive step forward, it does simultaneously highlight the lack of action taken against fans who opt for such unacceptable chants before, during and after matches, with songs making light of poverty a regular feature.

We can accept that such investigations into this kind of behaviour are complex to a degree, though the burden of responsibility lays on the clubs in question whose spectators fail to cover their respective teams in glory.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!