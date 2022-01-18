(Video) Abel Xavier uploads two-minute-long video declaring his love for ‘one of the greatest players in the world’, Mo Salah

Mo Salah is adored by so many Liverpool, Egypt and football fans and now former Red Abel Xavier has added his praise for our No.11.

The Egyptian King was nominated as one of the top three candidates for the FIFA The Best award and our former defender wanted to add his support to his campaign for glory.

The 29-year-old finished third in the running for the accolade but he may take some solace from the two-minute-long video that was uploaded by the Portuguese international.

READ MORE: (Video) Compilation of Fabinho’s Tremendous Brentford performance shows how great he played

The 49-year-old said: “You are playing at a club where I played also, Liverpool, and I know that the fans love you there.

“You are very well respected because of the way you are producing your football, the way you behave yourself as a footballer and these are very important values because we never can forget where we come from.

“We can achieve greatness if we stick to the values that make us appreciated for the football world.”

The man who signed for the Reds in 2002, and remains the last player to have been directly transferred to or from Everton, is clearly a big fan of the Premier League’s top goal scorer.

Born in Mozambique, the appreciation for the hero status Egypt’s captain has across Africa was another key reason for the message too.

We all share your love for our man, let’s hope next year is his year to claim the top spot.

You can watch the words about Salah on Xavier’s Instagram page:

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!