(Video) Joel Matip skips past four Brentford players before having an effort on goal in a typical marauding dribble

Joel Matip will score the best goal Anfield has ever seen, it’s just a matter of when it will happen but Brentford wasn’t to be the game.

Our No.32 is increasingly becoming our best hope of breaking down the most stubborn of opposition defences and his runs from the back are becoming a weekly habit.

The 30-year-old was on-hand once again against Thomas Frank’s team at Anfield, as he ran past five players before unleashing a tame left-footed effort on goal.

The Cameroon international certainly has the dribbling sorted but may need to brush up on his finishing, if he wants to be able to finally score a goal after a mazey run.

It certainly isn’t his job to score the goals but they are waiting once that final piece of the puzzle is added, some supporters have even hinted that he may just be better trying to dribble round the ‘keeper too!

Another brilliant performance by one of the Premier League’s best, and most underrated, defenders

You can watch Matip’s run from defence via Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12:

