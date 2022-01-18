(Video) Jordan Henderson shouts “Happy Birthday” to Takumi Minamino as he joins in the celebrations that followed his goal

Jordan Henderson was quick to mark Takumi Minanmino’s birthday as he ran over to the goalscorer, following the third goal of the day against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp was also spotted celebrating the Japanese international’s special day but even he hadn’t managed to do it as quick as his captain.

Our No.14 ran straight to the 27-year-old after he and Bobby Firmino had combined to score the final goal of the game and shouted “Happy Birthday!“.

READ MORE: (Video) Takumi Minamino lovingly salutes the Kop after scoring Liverpool’s third goal against Brentford

Thankfully the Match of the Day cameras could capture the moment and it’s great to see how quick our skipper was to celebrate with the former RB Salzburg attacker.

As the rest of the squad left the celebrations, our No.18 then turned to the Kop to thank them for their support and the fans replied with a loud roar.

It appears from the outside that the bond between all the players is great and this moment illustrates it very well.

You can watch the video of Henderson’s birthday wishes at (28:38) via Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!