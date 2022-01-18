(Video) Liverpool-linked Vlahovic scores outrageous lob in six-goal Serie A demolition

Dusan Vlahovic wowed fans across the English top-flight with a superb lob to help Fiorentina demolish opponents Genoa to the tune of six goals without reply.

The Serbian international was linked with the Reds in the summer window with the general perception at the time being that the club was intent on expanding its options in the forward line.

Having registered a remarkable 24 goal contributions in 24 games across all competitions thus far this season, Premier League interest in the 21-year-old is far from surprising.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

There's a reason why Dušan Vlahović is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe! 🔥 A delightful lobbed finish as Fiorentina hammered Genoa 6-0 😍 Incredible composure from the 21-year-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/9WvfxpEbTL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2022